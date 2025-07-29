Universal Studios announces “The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks” haunted house experience

Universal Studios announces “The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks”, a haunted house experience debuting at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Fans will be lured into the dark, twisted world of The Wyatt Sicks—enter their shadowy realm and prepare to meet your match.

Haunted House Announcement: WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks Go head-to-head with The Wyatt Sicks as they lure you through the ominous doorway to their shadowy realm. You’re about to meet your match. pic.twitter.com/9NQpbJ1anr

Haunted House Announcement: Enter the eerie arena of The Wyatt Sicks, where you’ll go through an ominous doorway into the maniacal minds of Uncle Howdy, Rambling Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig.

Get your tickets now:

