Universal Studios announces “The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks” haunted house experience

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
197

Universal Studios announces “The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks”, a haunted house experience debuting at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Fans will be lured into the dark, twisted world of The Wyatt Sicks—enter their shadowy realm and prepare to meet your match.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here