NXT Report, 7/29/25

Join us tonight for ongoing results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on the call.

TONIGHTS LINEUP:

-Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx

– Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Santino Marella For The WWE NXT North American Championship

We start off with a Hulk Hogan 10 Bell Salute. Then we get a highlight package from last weeks show.

Match 1. Jaida Parker VS Jazmyn Nyx (w/ Fatal Influence)

Nyx wants to prove herself and Parker wants to stay at the top of the women’s division. Nyx starts quick, but eats hip attack and a lariat. Parker then throws Nyx to the mat by her hair. Nyx counters with a leg lariat off the ropes. Nyx then locks on a Muta lock. Parker stands out of it and suplexes Nyx. Nyx Pele kicks Parker for two. Parker then lands a series of chops then a fallaway slam. After a hip attack it is over.

Winner, Jaida Parker

Je’Von Evans runs into a bunch of friends and foes backstage, while walking backstage. He offers some advice to Chase U. Once he gets to the ring, he cuts a promo about meeting the Undertaker. Trick Williams, (TNA Champ) enters the ring and says don’t pull Superman’s cape. Je’Von reminds Trick the Undertaker choke slammed him last week. Je’Von says he wanted the real big dog, Oba Femi. Trick then says he wants Oba too. Out next comes Wes Lee and High Ryze. Wes talks up his friend, Trick Williams, while dogging Je’Von. They all start circling Je’Von and he tries to defend himself, but the numbers are too much. The group leave Je’Von laying.

Chase U members, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors are shown ease dropping on the men’s locker room. They have chairs and want to jump the NXT tag champs. These two idiots then attempt to jump Hank and Tank. The champs ask why are they doing it, Kale screams they want a title match, which the champs accept and say they don’t have to use a chair, asking works. They all start laughing. Mr. Chase walks up and is embarrassed his pupils did this as the segment ends, but they will get their shot.

Match 2. Charlie Dempsey VS Tavion Heights (both with Wren Sinclair)

If Tavion wins, he is out of NQCC for good. They both jockey for position to start the match. Neither can gain an advantage. Tavion shoulders Charlie and then does it again. He floats to a side headlock. Charlie gets free and they crossbody each other. Back from break, Tavion suplex and dropkicks Charlie. The match spills to the floor. They throw hands. Tavion runs into the steps and is hurt. Charlie leg whips the injured leg back in the ring and locks on a single leg crab. He continues to work the leg. Tavion gets free and lariats Charlie and then suplexes him. Belly to belly by Tavion and it is over.

Winner, Tavion Heights. He is no longer in the NQCC.

Trick, Wes and High Ryze plot backstage. Santino Marella walks by says the TNA belt is coming home soon. We see Blake Monroe backstage.

Blake Monroe heads out to ring for the next segment. She runs down Jordynne Grace, even calling her an extra. She then shows pictures of Grace, fat shaming her from her younger days. She then brags she is the women the division revolves around. Lola Vice comes out and tells Blake to basically shut up. She calls her ugly inside. Jaida Parker then heads out says her peace. Kelani Jordan heads out next. She calls herself the future of the women’s division. The girls all then start fighting. Vice and Jordan stand tall together, but Parker wants nothing to do with Monroe.

Tatum Paxley wants to fight Sol Ruca. Shawn walks up and then tells Tatum she gets a shot at the NA Champion, Sol Ruca next week. Izzi Dame looks annoyed, probably jealous of the title shot. Dame gathers herself and seems to be now cheering for her new friend. Lash Legend cuts a promo on Fallon Henley.

Match 3. Lash Legend VS Fallon Henley (with Fatal Influence, Nyx and Jacy Jane)

Lash is all over Fallon right from the offset. She slams, clotheslines and backbreakers Fallon. Fallon counters with a blockbuster. She then lands a swinging neckbreaker. She floats to a sleeper. Lash backs her into the corner. Fallon then bulldogs Lash and rannas her. Lash then forearms Fallon and fallaway slams her. Fallon lands a back elbow, but is knocked off the top rope to the floor. Lash then slams Fallon on the apron and kicks Jacy Jane in the face. Out of nowhere, Nia Jax attacks Lash on the floor. Fallon hits the famouser and it is over.

Winner, Fallon Henley

Nia then hits the Vaderbomb on Lash post match.

Josh Briggs, Stacks and Inamura are involved in a tussle backstage.

Match 4. Wes Lee (with High Ryze) VS Je’Von Evans

Trick is seated ringside on commentary. This match starts quick, with each landing some high risk offense. They eventually trade massive chops that awe the crowd. Wes connects with some solid kicks and then pounds Evans head into the turnbuckle. He counters with a punt kick. Evans goes to the top, but Wes catches him and pushes him to the floor. Wes then dives on Evans on the floor. Back from break, Wes is in control with a front face lock. Evans gets a near fall off a roll up and a wizard kick. Wes kicks Evans and then spikes him and follows with a jackhammer for two. The crowd is on their feet for these two. Evans then hits a front flip coast to coast kick to the head of Wes. That move was incredible. WOW. He then goes to the top and hits the frog splash, but only gets a two count. High Ryze interferes. Evans dives on all of them. Wes lands a back handspring Pele, but Evans is in the ropes. Cutter off the top and Evans wins.

Winner, Je’Von Evans

Evans is something to behold. WOW. Oba is in the crows nest watching.

Myles Borne has a sit down promo with Vic Joseph. He tells an emotional story his struggles and challenges growing up with his deafness. He mentions Lexis King. Lexis then tells Ava in the next segment he is faking being deaf. This sets up a match next week.

Fatal Influence are seen arguing and Nia Jax run down Lash Legend. A Henley VS Jacy Jane match is inevitable.

Main Event. NA Champion, Ethan Page VS Santino Marella

Santino outwrestles Ethan for the first several minutes of the match. Page gets tired of being outwrestled and kicks Santino in the stomach. Through out the show we keep seeing 1 second shots of Joe Hendry’s face. We just got another clip. Santino hits a sunset flip. Page kicks out and kicks Santino in the face. He then neckbreakers him. Santino then does the spinning fireman’s carry takedown. He misses the flying headbutt, but delivers a stunner. He then hits the flying headbutt, but only gets two. The crowd is firmly behind Santino, but he eats a kick to the head for a two count. Ethan misses a dive from the top. Santino hits the double knee and his hiptoss splits routine. He then dives to the floor on Page. Santino then pulls out the cobra. Ethan pokes his eyes and then hits the twisted grin and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Ethan Page.

We see Tony D, as he is called now. He is at dinner. The lights go out in the room he is at and the show ends with him looking back to see who is behind him.