Notes on Pete Dunne and Becky Lynch

– At BloodSport XIV on Saturday August 2nd Pete Dunne will take on Jonathan Gresham in a dream match.

Two of Pro Wrestling's most dangerous grapplers are set to clash at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIV.

Refined in skills and holds but possessing the blunt viciousness needed when skill is not enough. These two are set to tear down the house and one another.

Pete Dunne takes on… pic.twitter.com/PjOIOK6ubR

— (@JoshLBarnett) July 29, 2025