Nick Hogan and Eric Bischoff attend second Hogan tribute on Raw

Nick Hogan, his wife, and Eric Bischoff attended the Hulk Hogan tribute on Raw, the second one which the company has done since Hulk passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.

Bischoff was unable to make it to the first tribute on Friday but was front row for the 10-bell salute in Detroit. Some officials from Real American Beer were also present.

With Triple H absent, Bruce Prichard took the front and center role, flanked by CM Punk and Nick.

After the 10-bell salute, a new tribute video remembering Hogan to the song Ordinary by Alex Warren played.

Notable absentees from the 10-bell salute were Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, both of whom were present at Raw but did not join the rest of the roster on the stage.

