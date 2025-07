Announced for next week’s NXT …

* Channing Stacks Lorenzo vs Yoshiki Inamura

* Myles Borne vs Lexis King

* Kelani Jordan vs Blake Monroe

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors for the NXT Tag Team Titles

* Sol Ruca vs Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Title