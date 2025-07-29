Initial picks to win the 2025 Royal Rumble, Jelly Roll attends NXT (photo), idea pitched by The Rock

– The Rock and his writer pitched an idea where Cody Rhodes turns down his favor at Elimination Chamber, so Rock uses his power to set up a title match on the spot against Kevin Owens, and Owens wins the Undisputed Title.

– The initial picks to win the 2025 Royal Rumble by most of the creative team were either CM Punk or John Cena. Jey Uso was brought up as a potential winner by Michael Hayes.

(source: WWE Unreal)

– Jelly Roll is in attendance for tonight’s WWE NXT show. He recently revealed he had temporarily relocated to Orlando to train at the Performance Center for his SummerSlam match.