Eric Bischoff on his final conversation with Hulk Hogan

In the weeks leading up to Hulk Hogan’s death, Eric Bischoff shared an emotional glimpse into their final conversations. “I got on my phone, and I could tell he was weak,” Bischoff recalled. “He sounded tired. But he still had that ‘Brother, what are we going to do next?’ kind of underlying current of energy in his voice,” showing that even as Hogan’s health faded, his spirit and passion were still alive.

Despite sounding exhausted, Hogan remained involved and sharp, asking questions like “‘Brother, what’s going on with Real American Freestyle? Where we at? Have you talked to Kurt [Angle]?'” He wasn’t just catching up—”Checking up on me to make sure I was on top of my st,”** Bischoff noted, highlighting Hogan’s loyalty and leadership even while clearly unwell.

Bischoff remembered offering him help with media appearances, saying, “‘I’ll tell you what… There’s some things that we’ll see if we can get you on and get you on some interviews.'” Even though Bischoff admitted he “knew damn good and well” Hogan wouldn’t be able to return immediately, Hogan’s response was full of determination: “‘Brother, I can’t wait. I may not be able to do anything on camera for a couple of weeks.’ But he quickly added, ‘I’ll be good on the phone. So you can set some stuff up for me on the phone.'” Even as his health declined, Hogan was driven, excited, and “so anxious to get back to work.”

