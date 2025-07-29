Booker T reflects on Hulk Hogan’s passing, note on the Tiffany Stratton promo on Charlotte Flair

– Booker T reflected on Hulk Hogan’s passing, calling it “one of those bitter moments for me, man, just because we’re in that fraternity.” He spoke on how Hogan influenced him growing up, saying “He’s been a part of the fabric of wrestling ever since my childhood.” Booker remembered watching Hogan on Saturday Night’s Main Event, which inspired his wrestling journey. Though they only shared the ring once during a WCW battle royal in 1995, Booker respected Hogan’s evolution—from in-ring storyteller to top heel in WCW.

Booker shared how Hogan helped shape Harlem Heat’s success. During backstage talks about tag team direction, it was Hogan who suggested pushing Harlem Heat. “I thanked him for doing that for Harlem Heat,” Booker said, recognizing how impactful that was. He also appreciated Hogan’s understanding during a controversial moment in his career, adding, “I also thanked him for also, perhaps, not getting me fired with my most infamous moment in all of professional wrestling.”

– Triple H wasn’t pleased after Tiffany Stratton went off script during her promo with Charlotte Flair before WrestleMania, saying: “I need Tiffany to understand that’s obviously not how we do this. She needs to go to Charlotte and apologize.”

