WWE Supershow Mexico Results / Monterrey, Mexico / Sun Jul 27, 2025

The Complete Results from Arena Monterrey:

Lilian Garcia is the Ring Announcer for the evening

A 10-Bell Salute to Hulk Hogan opens the show

Rey Mysterio welcomes the attendees to the show

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso d Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Michin and B Fab

Andrade and Rey Fenix d American Made: The Creed Brothers

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax in a Street Fight

WWE World Champion GUNTHER d PENTA

Stephanie Vaquer d Chelsea Green

Mr. Iguana / Pagano / Psycho Clown d Legado del Fantasma

WWE IC Champion Dominick Mysterio d R Truth and El Grande Americano

Main Event: Cody Rhodes / Jimmy Uso / Jacob Fatu d Solo Sikoa and the MFT

PENTA Thanks the audience for attending the show

Thanks to @Solo_Wrestling

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM