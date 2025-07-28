WWE Supershow Mexico Results / Monterrey, Mexico / Sun Jul 27, 2025

The Complete Results from Arena Monterrey:
Lilian Garcia is the Ring Announcer for the evening
A 10-Bell Salute to Hulk Hogan opens the show
Rey Mysterio welcomes the attendees to the show
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso d Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Michin and B Fab
Andrade and Rey Fenix d American Made: The Creed Brothers
WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax in a Street Fight
WWE World Champion GUNTHER d PENTA
Stephanie Vaquer d Chelsea Green
Mr. Iguana / Pagano / Psycho Clown d Legado del Fantasma
WWE IC Champion Dominick Mysterio d R Truth and El Grande Americano
Main Event: Cody Rhodes / Jimmy Uso / Jacob Fatu d Solo Sikoa and the MFT
PENTA Thanks the audience for attending the show
