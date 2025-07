The Miz has volunteered to replace Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam teaming with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll due to McIntyre being stuck in the UK with a passport issue and potentially unable to return to the US in time.

