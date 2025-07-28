Ric Flair on Stratton’s divorce references: “That was the cheapest shot I’ve ever heard in my life”

Ric Flair comments on Tiffany Stratton referencing Charlotte Flair’s divorces on WWE TV:

“That was the cheapest shot I’ve ever heard in my life.

“It was hurtful, and if it was a shoot, that’s even worse. That’s not something to joke about.”

