Ric Flair on Stratton’s divorce references: “That was the cheapest shot I’ve ever heard in my life”

Ric Flair comments on Tiffany Stratton referencing Charlotte Flair's divorces on WWE TV:

"That was the cheapest shot I've ever heard in my life.

"It was hurtful, and if it was a shoot, that's even worse. That's not something to joke about."pic.twitter.com/hMy7xu4So7

July 28, 2025