Notes on Hikaru Shida, Travis Scott, and Pete Dunne vs. Charlie Dempsey

– Stevie Richards claims the only reason WWE featured Travis Scott so heavily is because TKO CEO Ari Emanuel promised his friend the spot as a “favor,” not because Scott earned it. He said things only fell apart cause Scott was too lazy an didn’t even put in a sliver of effort.
– Hikaru Shida cosplays as Seonhee from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey will be returning to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and will participate in the August 2 event during SummerSlam weekend.
PETE DUNNE returns to BLOODSPORT on 8/2 in Rutherford NJ!
Masha Slamovich vs Nattie Neidhart
Jordan Blade vs Janai Kai
Jonathan Gresham
Charlie Dempsey
