Notes on Hikaru Shida, Travis Scott, and Pete Dunne vs. Charlie Dempsey

– Stevie Richards claims the only reason WWE featured Travis Scott so heavily is because TKO CEO Ari Emanuel promised his friend the spot as a “favor,” not because Scott earned it. He said things only fell apart cause Scott was too lazy an didn’t even put in a sliver of effort.

– Hikaru Shida cosplays as Seonhee from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

– Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey will be returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and will participate in the August 2 event during SummerSlam weekend.

*BLOODSPORT UPDATE* BREAKING: PETE DUNNE returns to BLOODSPORT on 8/2 in Rutherford NJ! Plus:

Masha Slamovich vs Nattie Neidhart

Jordan Blade vs Janai Kai

Jonathan Gresham

Charlie Dempsey

more Tix:https://t.co/D9o3wQQOVx Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Sat 8/2 – 1PM – Rutherford pic.twitter.com/vjCTWhmPVl — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 25, 2025