Notes on Hikaru Shida, Travis Scott, and Pete Dunne vs. Charlie Dempsey

Steve Gerweck
– Stevie Richards claims the only reason WWE featured Travis Scott so heavily is because TKO CEO Ari Emanuel promised his friend the spot as a “favor,” not because Scott earned it. He said things only fell apart cause Scott was too lazy an didn’t even put in a sliver of effort.

Hikaru Shida cosplays as Seonhee from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey will be returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and will participate in the August 2 event during SummerSlam weekend.

