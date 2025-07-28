MJF on how Tony Khan’s focus has changed, ticket sales strong for AEW’s Forbidden Door

MJF touched on how much TK has been improved by focusing on AEW and nothing else.

“I think you’ll notice that Tony’s approach is a whole lot different. This is the most professional he’s ever been online. He’s only talking about our company. He’s not throwing pot shows. That’s because, the truth is, he really is only focused on our shit. Fully. I will give him credit for that. This is the most in the weeds, as the kids would say, that I have ever seen my boss be in. Right now, we have an insane amount of momentum. As much as I hate his guts, you have to give him credit for that. You have to. We’re a six-year-old company, and we are the second most financially successful professional wrestling company of all time, after only six years. It sounds fake, but it’s not. We had 82,000 people chanting ‘MJF’ at Wembley Stadium, the biggest wrestling show of all time, where I retained my World Championship. Sounds fake, but it’s not. We just did the second biggest show on American soil at Globe Life Field in Texas. Sounds fake, but it’s not. All Elite Wrestling makes professional wrestling better. Point blank. The reason that when a WWE wrestler is getting interviewed and they get asked AEW questions, and the reason why MJF is getting interviewed, he’s getting asked WWE questions is because the fans can’t help but be tribalistic. I think it’s dumb, but by all means do with your fandom what you want to do. What I say is just enjoy professional wrestling. Most importantly, enjoy me because I’m a generational talent and I’m here for a good time, not necessarily a long time. Soak it all in while you can.”

(Source: Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely)

– All Elite Wrestling has officially surpassed 13.3k tickets sold for Forbidden Door in London. AEW is on pace for having their most attended Forbidden Door PPV. The inaugural Forbidden Door in 2022 had 16,529 tickets sold.