Major changes made to Smackdown last week, CM Punk on future WWE opponents

– According to Fightful Select, WWE scrambled behind the scenes to overhaul Friday’s show just hours after Hogan’s death was confirmed.

A source told the outlet, “Obviously there were some major changes to Smackdown this week after Hogan’s passing. The majority of the show was shifted, the travel department had to arrange to bring in a ton of talent, and they had to produce and edit a lot of content for Friday. Not everyone that wanted to be there was able to make it.”

– CM Punk is eyeing the future and has his sights set on future matches after his match with Gunther at SummerSlam.

He’s already gone to war with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, but Punk says he still wants matches with Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, and Chad Gable.

“Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Damian Priest… There’s all these guys I look at like, oh man, I want to get in the ring with them and I want to immediately start cooking up ideas!”