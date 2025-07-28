Kevin Nash calls out those taking shots at Hulk Hogan’s legacy

Kevin Nash got deeply emotional reflecting on the death of his longtime friend and fellow nWo member, Hulk Hogan. He revealed how surreal it still feels to him, saying, “They always called him ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan and to me, man, it was just like— even when I heard what Bubba was saying, I just knew he’d kick out. I just knew. I knew I’d get on the phone with him. I mean, I just knew.” Nash admitted he was frustrated at the time with people feeding him updates, even questioning whether he was being worked, confessing, “I was really kind of hot with some people that I was getting information from. [You thought you were being kayfabed?] Yeah.”

Nash described how close he felt in proximity and emotion, sharing that he was just a short drive away when things started to go south: “I was still here in Florida, and, you know, Terry’s two hours from my house. So, I mean, I could get in my car and pop over there. Even if I had to put a mask on if he was worried about germs— or, you know, talk through the [bleep] front door, through the glass slider.” He deeply regretted not making that drive sooner, reflecting, “Two weeks ago, if I’d made the drive out there, if somebody had told me what kind of condition [he was in], I wouldn’t have needed five minutes. After four minutes of putting each other over, I would have just said: ‘I love you.’ Thanks for the rub.”

Nash also fiercely defended Hogan from criticism in the wake of his death, calling out those taking shots at his legacy. He passionately said, “I know Nick and his dad were super, super tight. They spent every day together. For the people who want to go after Hogan for doing this or that—You know what? How about f*** you, man. He’s dead. How about his kids, man? Can you just lay off the man?” He dismissed the negativity as shallow attention-seeking, continuing, “It’s sensationalism. It’s ‘I never liked him anyway.’ Who gives a f***? Think about his kids. Think about his friends and his family and if you don’t have anything good to say—Shut the f*** up.”

