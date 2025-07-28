Jimmy Hart on Hogan: “it was so positive the day before”

It was reported by TMZ.com on Thursday that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) passed away at the age of 71. Two days before Hogan died, his longtime friend and manager Jimmy Hart wrote the following message (which has since been deleted) on Twitter/X…

“Hulk is going great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”

While speaking to People.com, Hart commented on Hogan’s death…

“I called [Hogan] on Wednesday night, and then Thursday morning is when everything took place. So just… just overnight it all happened, but it was so positive the day before.”

“It just hits so fast. It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ We thought he was doing so well, you know? We didn’t go to see him at the house and didn’t go to see him at the hospital, because we wanted to make sure that he didn’t get any infections or anything else, like if anybody had a cold or brought anything in. So, that’s what we all did.”

“He loved wrestling. He loved it. And he missed being able to do it because his body had been broken up so badly through the years. He had a shoulder replaced. His hip was replaced. He had two knee replacements, just so much stuff. And that’s why, when he went in the hospital, he was feeling numbness in his fingers, and that’s why he went to get that little neck surgery to help him out.”

“Hulk loved this business more than anything. And now he’s happy because he’s free of pain where he’s going. And then once he’s where he’s going, up there in heaven, he’s going to be with all his friends. He’s going to be with Andre the Giant. He’s going to be with The Wild Samoans, Sika and Afa. He’s going to be with Dusty Rhodes, who was his mentor. He’s going to be with Randy Savage, who he and Hulk, they were so tight back in the day down in Tampa, and so many more of our people. He’s gonna be with Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon, and he’s gonna have one more interview with Mean Gene where he can come out and say, ‘You know, Mean Gene, whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania and all the little Hulkamaniacs run wild on you?’”