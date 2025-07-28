Jim Ross on Hulk Hogan: “I think he’s the greatest babyface of all time”

Jim Ross didn’t hold back in his praise for Hulk Hogan, firmly stating, “I think he’s the greatest babyface of all time.” He pointed to Hogan’s impressive career and influence, emphasizing, “His track record speaks to that.” According to Ross, Hogan had the rare ability to elevate everyone he worked with, even those who might have otherwise been overlooked, saying, “The talents that we inadvertently left out, you know, he made everybody better.”

Hogan’s knack for drawing money was also central to Ross’s argument: “He knew how to draw money with any booking that he had.” While some people criticized Hogan for having so much sway behind the scenes, Ross defended him, adding, “Some people hold that against him because he had the power and the influence to do that, and they didn’t. But he always delivered. He always sold tickets.”

Ross also credited Hogan for how he helped other stars shine in their roles, stating, “He did a great job of enhancing the talents.” He pointed out that many of the villains Hogan feuded with reached their peak thanks to him: “But I can tell you that you should look at the list of heels that Hogan worked with from Bundy to Big John Studd. They never had that success anywhere else because we didn’t have Hogan everywhere.”

Ultimately, Ross summed it up by calling Hogan “a consummate babyface,” someone who was reliable and always came through for the fans: “He said what he was going to do on TV, and he always succeeded in doing it.” He praised Vince McMahon’s booking decisions, saying, “Much to Vince’s, you know, blessing. Smart, smart booking.”

Finally, Ross posed a crucial question that drove his point home: “Would they have been big stars — talking about the Bundys and the John Studds and the Savages, and all that — would they have been big stars if they hadn’t had Hogan to work with?” His answer was clear: “Hogan made so many guys.”

Source: Off The Ropes