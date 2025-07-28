Countdown to SummerSlam shows to air for three hours each

The Countdown to SummerSlam events on Saturday and Sunday will start at 3PM ET, and with the main card starting at 6PM ET, it means that each night will have a three-hour countdown show.

This is the most that they have done for a pre-show ever, as usually they run for two hours. The premium live event is expected to run between three and a half to four hours, so it will be a long night for the WWE production crew.

No matches are scheduled to be part of the shows so it will be a lot of talking, videos, and commercials.

The Countdown to SummerSlam airs for free on WWE’s social media properties as well as on Peacock.

