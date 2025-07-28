Brie Bella acknowledges the deeper issue behind her absence from wrestling

Brie Bella opened up about why fans haven’t seen her return to WWE, pointing to her husband Bryan Danielson’s AEW affiliation as a major factor. She admitted, “As of late, there has been, what I kind of consider a roadblock, but it’s also a good sign.” She frequently gets asked in interviews when she’ll be back in the ring and usually avoids serious answers, joking instead, “Waiting on the call,” — a lighthearted way to dodge the pressure.’

However, Brie acknowledged the deeper issue behind her absence, saying, “What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company.” She understands that WWE might feel uneasy about having her back while Bryan is with AEW, noting, “For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW.”

Despite feeling disappointed at times, Brie isn’t bitter about the situation. She explained, “That’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay. They have that right.” While she wishes the circumstances were different, she’s made peace with it, adding, “Does it bum me out at times that I wish feelings were different? Absolutely, but it doesn’t make me angry or bitter. It makes me feel like that right there is a sign that I’m supposed to be staying in my Soft Girl Era.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show