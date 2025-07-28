Baron Corbin on unselfish wrestlers, Stephanie Vaquer and her boyfriend bombarded in Mexico (video)

– Bishop Dyer (aka Baron Corbin) speaks on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as examples of unselfish wrestlers in today’s world of Wrestling

“In this business, there are always going to be people that are selfish, and they want to make it about them. I’m gonna go on Seth and Roman. The reason they are who they are, and why they are so good and will go down as Hall of Famers and all of those things, is because they’re not selfish people. Those dudes want to elevate everybody they’re in the ring with, and they want to elevate the business no matter what.”

– Fans are bombarding Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne for photos in Mexico.

