Adam Copeland pays tribute to Hulk Hogan on Instagram

Adam Copeland paid tribute to his former WWE tag team partner and champion Hulk Hogan in a post on Instagram.

Copeland, as Edge, and Hogan held the WWE Tag Team titles for 19 days, winning them from Billy and Chuck on an episode of Smackdown in July 2002, but lost them at the Vengeance pay-per-view to Christian and Lance Storm later that month.

“As a kid he made me believe I could catch my dreams. What a gift. Then he helped me catch some of them,” Copeland wrote. “He was the inspiration that made me believe I could be a wrestler, forever changing the course of my life. He was the hero I needed at a pivotal time in my development. Thanks Terry. I’ll miss you and our talks. Love ya Brother.”

Copeland is one of the few AEW stars who acknowledged Hogan’s death along with Chris Jericho, Sting, Taz, Tony Schiavone, and The Young Bucks.

The company as a whole has opted not to honor Hogan after AEW President Tony Khan wrote years ago that Hogan would be forever banned from AEW.

