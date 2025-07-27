WWE News and Notes

– While speaking during the San Diego Comic Con, CM Punk talked about how much it meant to him to be in the main event of the first-ever Monday Night Raw on Netflix. He said the move to Netflix was a big change for WWE, and being chosen for that moment was really special to him, especially after everything he’s gone through. The Second City Saint stated that the original plan was for him to have a singles match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. But then he tore his tricep, which forced WWE to change their plans. When the Netflix debut came up, CM Punk saw it as an even bigger deal than WrestleMania. He said you only get one chance to be part of the first episode on a new platform, and being at the top of that show meant a lot to him.

– AJ Styles, Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, a mixed tag match is set for tomorrow’s RAW.

– Alberto Del Rio’s status with WWE has NOT changed, even after his exit from AAA this week. It’s said that Del Rio is legitimately done with AAA, and there are reportedly no plans for a WWE return either.

– WWE has significant plans for Stephanie Vaquer heading into the latter half of 2025.

Marketing and creative services have already presented her with several character upgrades, including refinements to her overall presentation, her signature horns will remain as is.

