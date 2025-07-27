Triplemania XXXIII to air live on YouTube worldwide

In a post on X yesterday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that the upcoming AAA Triplemania XXXIII event will stream for the first time live on YouTube.

Prior events were not available to stream legally for fans around the world unless you lived in Mexico.

The show takes place on Saturday, August 16 from Mexico City. The event is headlined by a four-way match for the AAA Mega championship featuring champion Vikingo vs El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio.

“@luchalibreaaa is on fire. Last night in Mexico City…Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is…@DomMysterio35 is a STAR,” Triple H posted on X after the Friday TV tapings.

The WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event in June also streamed on YouTube for fans around the world.

.@luchalibreaaa is on fire

Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR.#TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready?… pic.twitter.com/4vHvCfHJoK — Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online