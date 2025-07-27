Sonya Deville on potentially competing in MMA again, Damian Priest-Randy Orton note

– Former WWE star Sonya Deville on potentially competing in MMA again:

“I can’t say no, because it has such a spot in my heart, but I will say acting feels more true to what I want in this very moment.

“I do think Bare Knuckle is badass. So yeah, I can’t say never. I have a really great relationship with Invicta and Shannon Knapp, the owner of Invicta, which is the only long-standing all female MMA promotion, so I’ve been doing a lot of fun stuff with them.

“I will say, being around the girls and being like in that atmosphere again has given me some crazy nostalgia.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Damian Priest says Randy Orton once approached Bad Bunny and thanked him for taking professional wrestling seriously:

“ I didn’t work here before, when the celebrities were that way, the negative way, but I’ve heard stories. But now when I say, for instance, Bad Bunny, when we first teamed for my first WrestleMania and his first WrestleMania as well- I remember in the lead up to that, Randy Orton going up to him out of the blue and just thanking him for treating the business how it should be treated and taking it seriously and putting in the work and actually being in it to help, not just to promote, and I was standing there and I was like, man, that’s crazy high praise coming from like Randy Orton.

He (Bad Bunny) understood that because he was very appreciative that Randy said that to him.”

(source: Notsam Wrestling)