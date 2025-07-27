Sonya Deville not a fan of “Pure Fusion Collective” faction name, Paul Heyman reflects on Bray Wyatt

– Sonya Deville says she thought the faction name “Pure Fusion Collective” was terrible:

“I was open minded to (forming the group), and of course, whatever (Triple H) wants. I saw myself more as the mouthpiece in that scenario… but we couldn’t get our footing.

“Then we were given the name ‘Pure Fusion Collective’, and I thought that was terrible.

“I don’t think it was ever going to be the thing, but we tried to make it work.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Paul Heyman reflects on Bray Wyatt:

“He understood that character and the characters that were all built within the character, better than anybody else. Better than any producer, writer, director that we had on staff or someone else from the outside.

—It’s a body of work that has yet to be truly examined. Years from now, when we look back and start to micro dissect what he did, I think we’ll realize he’s even far more brilliant than any of us ever realized.”

(source: Interview with CBSSports)