Preview of the go home edition of Raw

Go Home edition of Monday Night Raw takes place tomorrow at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

– World Tag Team Championship The Judgement Day (c) vs LWO

– Singles match Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed

– OTC Roman Reigns is live

Also announced :

– 8 woman Tag Team match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre

– AJ Styles, Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, a mixed tag match

– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is live

– CM Punk is live — at Little Caesars Arena.