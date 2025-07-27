Preview of the go home edition of Raw

Go Home edition of Monday Night Raw takes place tomorrow at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:
– World Tag Team Championship The Judgement Day (c) vs LWO
– Singles match Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed
– OTC Roman Reigns is live
The OTC will be on #WWERaw tomorrow night just days ahead of #SummerSlam!
DETROIT
️ https://t.co/ei15juSRAh pic.twitter.com/LWJFEp8XkV
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2025
Also announced :
– 8 woman Tag Team match Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre
– AJ Styles, Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, a mixed tag match
– World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is live
– CM Punk is live — at Little Caesars Arena.
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has your OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of the final #RawonNetflix before #SummerSlam tomorrow night!
DETROIT
️ https://t.co/LgZcHQaZKn pic.twitter.com/9Y8e9BL5AT
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2025