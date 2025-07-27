Notes on Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Triple H, and Andrade

– Drew McIntyre announced he is currently stuck in Great Britain, where he traveled for a wedding this weekend. McIntyre announced he was denied the chance to board his flight back due to the fact he didn’t have his U.S. passport with him, just his UK one.

In speaking to WWE sources, this is a legitimate issue the company is currently dealing with, reports PWInsider.

– There are reportedly several names within WWE pushing for Andrade to succeed in the company.

– Triple H turns 56 years old today. It is also Dolph Ziggler/Nic Nemeth, Shannon Moore, Adam Page, Greg Gagne, Manny Fernandez & The Cuban Assassin’s birthday.

– Bayley reflects on what she calls one of her best meet and greets of her WWE career in Detroit today.

Wearing Lyra Valkyria’s t-shirt…

Bayley reflects on what she calls one of her best meet and greets of her WWE career in Detroit today Wearing Lyra Valkyria's t-shirt…pic.twitter.com/YQDXsGNMsN — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 28, 2025