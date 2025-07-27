Mercedes Mone shows off her eight title belts, Penta’s entrance at WWE’s SuperShow (video)

– Mercedes Mone currently is currently:
1. TBS Champion
2. CMLL World Women’s Champion
3. RevPro British Women’s Champion
4. Queen of Southside Champion
5. Owen Hart Cup Champion
6. EWA Women’s Champion
7. Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion
8. BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion
Moné defeated Diana Strong at Prime Time Wrestling ‘All About The Moné’ in Poland. She becomes the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion, AND the BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion
– Pentagon Jr. with his daughter, wearing some insane-looking gear.
Penta’s entrance at a WWE SuperShow live event in Mexico City yesterday
