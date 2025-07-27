Match announced for tomorrow’s Raw, Vince Russo’s message for Chelsea Green

Vince Russo posted a message for Chelsea Green on X:

– WWE just announced that Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven is set for tomorrow’s episode of RAW.

