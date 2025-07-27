Match announced for tomorrow’s Raw, Vince Russo’s message for Chelsea Green

– Vince Russo posted a message for Chelsea Green on X:
When it gets SO DARK that they run off people like @ImChelseaGreen who puts SMILES on People's Faces WEEKLY—that's a LOSS for EVERYBODY and Exactly what the World Wants.
Keep SHINNING YOUR LIGHT, Ms. Green—NEVER FORGET WHO YOU ARE!!!
God Bless You!!!
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 26, 2025
– WWE just announced that Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven is set for tomorrow’s episode of RAW.
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has your OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of the final #RawonNetflix before #SummerSlam tomorrow night!
DETROIT
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2025