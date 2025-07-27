Jey Uso shared some high praise for Breakker, Paul Heyman says Reed is a underutilized monster

– Jey Uso recently shared some high praise for Bron Breakker, saying “I’d have to go with the young homie, Bron Breakker. You guys see it. Yeah, I’d have to give it to the young homie, though. I’d have to give it to him on that.” When asked who had the more devastating spear between Breakker and Roman Reigns, Jey didn’t hesitate to give the edge to the rising star.

He acknowledged Breakker’s wrestling roots, highlighting the Steiner family legacy, and said, “I mean, he’s from a generational family as well. The Steiners.” Drawing a connection between the two families, Jey reflected on the mutual respect and growth that’s existed through generations, noting, “His dad, my dad, raised each other’s game, and we’re doing the same with him now.” Jey capped it all off with genuine appreciation for where he stands in his career, saying, “So, I’m just blessed to even be up here.”

(Source: San Diego Comic Con)

– Paul Heyman says Bronson Reed is the “most underappreciated and underutilized monster” in years:

“Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we’ve had for years. Finally, he gets the spotlight to have the right opponents to smash. He gets the right opponents to Tsunami. Before, it was an effort to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him…”

(source: CBS Sports)