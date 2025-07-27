Erin Andrews signs WWE deal for women’s sportswear collection

Sportscaster Erin Andrews has signed a deal with WWE to create a women’s

sportswear collection for its Superstars and PLEs according to WWD.COM.

Andrews and Constance Schwartz-Morini created Wear by Erin Andrews in 2019 and to date, it has deals with nearly 200 teams from leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NWSL, WNBA and U.S. Soccer.

WWD says that this multi-year deal will bring WWE-inspired jackets,

t-shirts, sweatshirts, cropped tops, muscle tank, bomber, hooded denim jackets, lace-up hoodies and cropped long-sleeve shirts.

The Erin Andrews x WWE collection will debut at SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium and will also be available online at the WWE and Fanatics shops.

“Wear by Erin Andrews was created to give women a stylish, authentic way to show off and celebrate their fandom,” Andrews said. “As we kick off this partnership with the WWE, we take another step forward in serving an even wider audience of female sports fans while celebrating the passionate, bold energy of the WWE universe. I’m thrilled we can now offer our fan-favorite Wear gear to women who want to support their favorite Superstars without compromising on style.”

