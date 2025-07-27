Dustin Rhodes: “Hospitals truly kill people. I really do mean that”

Following the shocking news of Hulk Hogan’s passing, wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, known to millions as Goldust in WWE, took to social media to share a deeply personal and provocative reaction: “Hospitals truly kill people. I really do mean that.”

Rhodes’ blunt statement stunned many fans, but those who know his story saw the pain behind the words. His father, the iconic Dusty Rhodes, passed away in 2015, aged 69, after a fall at home led to hospitalization for kidney failure.

After his father’s passing, Dustin shared a contemplative response on WWE’s YouTube channel to discuss the legacy his father left behind.

The news of Hogan’s death comes just a month after reports suggested he was on his “deathbed” after undergoing a neck procedure back in May. Hogan’s reps denied that was the case.

In June, US Weekly reported that Hogan had also undergone a “pretty serious heart surgery and was doing well afterward.”

Dustin’s connection to his brother Cody Rhodes, now a top WWE superstar and face of the company’s next generation, is unbreakable. The Rhodes family legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of pro wrestling history, and seeing another legend like Hogan pass has clearly hit close to home.

While Goldust and Hulk Hogan never had a headline-grabbing rivalry, they did share the ring once. It occurred in WCW in 2000 when Dustin Rhodes matched up against Hogan.

Although their paths didn’t often cross in the squared circle, Hogan and the Rhodes family were part of the same larger-than-life era that helped define pro wrestling for decades and catapult the sport into society’s zeitgeist.

Know I am late to the game about this, I pray to God to remove my hate all these yrs, and honestly, I shouldn't harbor any for anyone. I like all of you, am a work in progress. Please do not read in to this and keep your messages respectful. #KeepSteppinInHeaven #Hulkster RIP! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 25, 2025