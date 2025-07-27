Drew McIntyre says he is stuck in England (video), John Cena appears at the SDCC (video)

– Drew McIntyre says he is stuck in England without his passport, which has messed up his training for SummerSlam.
Why am I stranded?
Why am I cutting a promo with cows?
There’s now a good chance I don’t make #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jqG7pvglvq
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2025
He promises to get back and make Jelly Roll look like a cow
– John Cena made his entrance in his Peacemaker costume at San Diego Comic Con:
John Cena in costume as Peacemaker in Hall H at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CQDQOktcoJ
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2025
#Peacemaker gang is here at #SDCC! ft. John Cena in costume, ofc. pic.twitter.com/51dsCF2h30
— TV Insider (@TVInsider) July 26, 2025