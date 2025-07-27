Drew McIntyre says he is stuck in England (video), John Cena appears at the SDCC (video)

– Drew McIntyre says he is stuck in England without his passport, which has messed up his training for SummerSlam.

Why am I stranded?

Why am I cutting a promo with cows? There’s now a good chance I don’t make #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jqG7pvglvq — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2025

He promises to get back and make Jelly Roll look like a cow

– John Cena made his entrance in his Peacemaker costume at San Diego Comic Con:

John Cena in costume as Peacemaker in Hall H at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CQDQOktcoJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2025