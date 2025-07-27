Bubba “The Love Sponge” slams Hogan’s friends who tried to cover up his situation

Bubba “The Love Sponge,” Hogan’s former friend who at the end of the day was proven right when he said that Hogan was on his deathbed a few weeks ago, said that Hulk’s people really made a mistake by trying to cover up his situation.

Bubba said that had they come forward and said that Hogan had complications and needs to rest and needs everyone’s prayers, the backlash now wouldn’t have been as bad.

Hogan’s close personal friends including Jimmy Hart, Eric Bischoff, and even his wife Sky, all denied the rumors that Hogan was in a coma and couldn’t speak after Bubba dropped the news a few weeks ago.

Bubba also wondered what the autopsy will show because he thinks that the cardiac arrest was a series of events dating back to the complications he had with the cervical and back surgery when they moved his esophagus.

“They nicked it or did something to it and that was kinda his downward spiral from that point forward,” he said.

Hogan spent the last few weeks of his life at home but in a hospital bed, intubated and showing no signs of recovery after complications from back and neck surgery in May.

Bubba also lamented the fact that Hogan went gas down promoting his businesses in multiple cities every week when he should have been advised to rest.

Hogan and Bubba went from best friends to mortal enemies after Hogan slept with Bubba’s wife Heather and it was filmed. Someone eventually leaked the tape to the site Gawker and it was published online, sparking a massive lawsuit.

“I’m saddened that I will never be able to tell him how sorry I am for the way I handled things that created the rift between us,” Bubba told TMZ after Hogan died. “I miss my friend and hope he rests in peace.”

