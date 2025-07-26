What happened after Smackdown, Mysterio announced for Triplemania, Los Garza’s open challenge

– After SmackDown went off the air last night Bayley got on the mic to vent about not being on the card for SummerSlam. She blames Lyra, because they didn’t win the tag titles on Raw. As of now she has missed the two biggest shows of the year.

– On August 16th at Triplemania XXXIII, it will be El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee for the Triple AAA Mega Championship.

– AAA tag team champions on Smackdown next week:

EXCLUSIVE: AAA World Tag Team Champions Los Garza throw down an open challenge for any team to challenge them next week on SmackDown for their titles. pic.twitter.com/5ln9N8oKma — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025