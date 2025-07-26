The bracket for the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, D-Von Dudley on Hogan

Steve Gerweck
Tony Khan has revealed the full bracket for the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament.

– D-Von Dudley addresses the online hate and celebrations over Hulk Hogan’s death.

“There were two occasions where Hulk Hogan actually saved my career. I understand why people are hurt by what he said. I was hurt too. But like the Bible says, forgive. He apologized to me.”

