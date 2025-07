– Shane McMahon echoes his father’s words in regards to the late great Hulk Hogan WWE:

My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster. What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother. https://t.co/ahbiUcgg44

— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 26, 2025