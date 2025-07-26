Maven apologizes following YouTube thumbnail backlash

Maven Huffman posted the following statement to clarify the controversy surrounding his latest YouTube video.

“Hey guys, Zach and I want to apologize for the thumbnail on the Hulk Hogan video. We didn’t create a custom thumbnail like we usually do for our videos. As a result, YouTube automatically chose a frame where I was smiling, which didn’t reflect the tone of my thoughts.

As I said in the video, I’m saddened by Hulk Hogan’s passing. I understand that Hogan’s legacy is polarizing, but that doesn’t diminish the impact he had on this business; I will forever appreciate the legacy he left.

We’ve updated the video with a custom thumbnail that better reflects the message. Going forward, we’ll be more diligent with every aspect of our content and take the time to get things right. As stated in the video, humans make mistakes, and we made one yesterday. I hope you guys can forgive us.”

Maven claims that this was simply an error caused by allowing YouTube to automatically choose a thumbnail.