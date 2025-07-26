Matches announced for next week’s Dynamite and Collision

Announced for next week’s Dynamite …

– Megan Bayne vs Queen Aminata

– The Outrunners vs Matthew & Nicolas Jackson

– Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title

#AEWDynamite

8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Wed, 7/30!

AEW World Title

Everyone Banned From Ringside

Hangman Page vs @JonMoxley

A true test of a champion: to stand alone without the force of those at their backs.

Hangman. Mox. One more time, one-on-one. World Title. THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/VVIPguQ7Tm

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025