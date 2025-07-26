Matches announced for next week’s Dynamite and Collision

Announced for next week’s Dynamite …
– Megan Bayne vs Queen Aminata
– The Outrunners vs Matthew & Nicolas Jackson
– Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
Wed, 7/30!
AEW World Title
Everyone Banned From Ringside
Hangman Page vs @JonMoxley
A true test of a champion: to stand alone without the force of those at their backs.
– Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Title is made official for Thursday Night Collision