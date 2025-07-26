Mark Henry on Hulk Hogan: “His place on Mount Rushmore”

Mark Henry comments on Hulk Hogan:

“His place on Mount Rushmore, I think, is concrete. I’ve never heard somebody say, “Oh yeah, my Mount Rushmore, and #HulkHogan wasn’t on it.”

I feel like some of the people out there have this bias, or they they want to delve into the negativity of Hogan’s life. Not going to do it, guys. It’s a celebration of his life and what he gave to the sport.

Hogan gave probably the most important thing that any wrestler can give to our sport and to our business. He made it better.

He made the whole world know about the sport that particularly didn’t even watch wrestling. That’s the mark of somebody that I feel like is a great beacon and a great stalwart for our industry.”

