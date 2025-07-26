Hulk Hogan’s wife Sky posts statement on social media

Hulk Hogan’s wife Sky posted a statement on Instagram a day after her husband passed away at the age of 71.

A couple of weeks ago, Sky denied rumors that Hogan was in bad shape and said he was not in a coma as Bubba “The Love Sponge” alluded to and they’re taking it day by day.

“Wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces,” she wrote. “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

Sky said that the sudden loss is impossible to process and while he was a legend to many people, to her he was just Terry, the man she loved, her partner, and her heart.

“Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him,” she continued. “He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.”

Hogan and Sky got married on September 22, 2023.

