Former TNA wrestler arrested, MJF offers praise to John Cena

– Former TNA wrestler Trenesha Biggers, known as Rhaka Khan, was arrested in New York City for criminal trespass after allegedly remaining at her former Midtown apartment despite a prior eviction order. She was escorted out around 11:30 AM Saturday and taken to the 17th precinct, where she remained in custody as of the afternoon. Sources say this isn’t her first incident at the building, and neighbors have grown frustrated with her repeated behavior.

Source: TMZ

– MJF offers praise to WWE’s John Cena:

“He’s a hard-working, intelligent, good human being. A great human being. Every time I’ve talked to him, I’ve come away from it feeling like I learned something in the sense that, ‘this is what I should aspire to be like inside the ring and outside of the ring.’

This dude was a FatHead on my wall growing up. Cena was my first love, and then it was Punk. It’s really cool getting to talk to him.”

(source: Interview with Adrian Hernandez)