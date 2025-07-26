El Grande Americano cut a promo in Spanish, Nikki Bella on her talking scenes being cut from Happy Gilmore 2

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
246

– El Grande Americano cut a promo in Spanish at last night’s AAA Alianzas show:

Nikki Bella says all of her talking scenes were cut from Happy Gilmore 2:

“Now, I remember hearing a few months ago that 20 minutes was going to have to be cut, I’ve been praying that it wouldn’t be my stuff. Well guess what? All my talking stuff got cut. And not just me, it’s the whole group of people that I filmed with….

“I don’t want to give too much away, but the characters I had to work with, majority of our funny scenes got taken out, but I get it when I’m watching the whole thing, for 20 minutes to be taken out, to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen.”

(soure: The Nikki & Brie Show)

