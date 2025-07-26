Dominik Mysterio attacks El Hijo Del Vikingo at AAA Alianzas (video), Lady Flammer/Undertaker (photo)

– AAA Reinas de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer shared a backstage photo with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker from last night’s AAA Alianzas:

The Undertaker last night in Mexico City backstage with AAA Reina de Reinas champion, Lady Flammer pic.twitter.com/PcMhSomxMn — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) July 26, 2025

– Triple H shared a look at Dominik Mysterio’s surprise attack on El Hijo Del Vikingo at AAA Alianzas last night.

.@luchalibreaaa is on fire

Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR.#TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready?… pic.twitter.com/4vHvCfHJoK — Triple H (@TripleH) July 26, 2025

