Dominik Mysterio attacks El Hijo Del Vikingo at AAA Alianzas (video), Lady Flammer/Undertaker (photo)

– AAA Reinas de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer shared a backstage photo with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker from last night’s AAA Alianzas:

Triple H shared a look at Dominik Mysterio’s surprise attack on El Hijo Del Vikingo at AAA Alianzas last night.

