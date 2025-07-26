Chelsea Green explains why she is taking a break from social media

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
389

Chelsea Green posted on her X account that she will be stepping away from social media:

“I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social Media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit”

