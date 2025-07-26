AJ Lee on what she misses, Logan Paul on celebrities coming into pro wrestling

– AJ Lee (via of San Diego Comic-Con) says she misses having a direct connection with her fans:

“The group of fans that have kept with me these past ten years have helped me feel less alone. I don’t know if they realize that. We sort of share this mission statement in life and I’ve seen them go out and become adults that become wrestlers or get into the mental health field as well. It is the most beautiful thing in the world.

I love them and I feel like I stay so close to them, always. They are a piece of my heart. I do miss having that direct connection where I can see them every week.”

– Logan Paul stands firm on his take of being sick of celebrities coming into the world of pro-wrestling.

“That’s my issue with it. Because I came in as a lifelong athlete, and I personally find it insulting that a celebrity thinks they can just come in the business and get the green room and fly on the jet — And so no disrespect to Jelly Roll outside of the WWE. But in the WWE, I fully intend to disrespect him a lot.”

(source: IMPAULSIVE)