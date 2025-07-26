AEW acknowledges Hulk Hogan’s passing on Collision, Iyo Sky says Rhea Ripley is the total package

– After public backlash for not posting anything in the aftermath of his passing, AEW finally pays tribute to Hulk Hogan on Collision.

From all of us at All Elite Wrestling, RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/3rnbt47cxF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025

– Iyo Sky on Rhea Ripley:

“She’s the total package. Looks, charisma, power, muscle, beauty, presence on the mic. And the most incredible thing is-she’s genuinely a wonderful person. We’re really close, and I think fans can see that chemistry in the ring. They say “once in a century talent” but Rhea is like once in a millennium. She’s insanely popular and absolutely deserves the ovations she gets. She works incredibly hard and stays humble. She’s just…amazing. I’m honored that she sees me as a rival.”

