AEW acknowledges Hulk Hogan’s passing on Collision, Iyo Sky says Rhea Ripley is the total package

– After public backlash for not posting anything in the aftermath of his passing, AEW finally pays tribute to Hulk Hogan on Collision.

Iyo Sky on Rhea Ripley:

“She’s the total package. Looks, charisma, power, muscle, beauty, presence on the mic. And the most incredible thing is-she’s genuinely a wonderful person. We’re really close, and I think fans can see that chemistry in the ring. They say “once in a century talent” but Rhea is like once in a millennium. She’s insanely popular and absolutely deserves the ovations she gets. She works incredibly hard and stays humble. She’s just…amazing. I’m honored that she sees me as a rival.”

(source: BBM Sports)

