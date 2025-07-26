7/26/25 AEW Collision Recap

– AEW Collision kicks off Dustin Rhodes vs Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship

– Dustin Rhodes beats Lee Moriarty to retain The TNT Title

– Tony Schiavone mentioned Hulk Hogan after the opening match. He brought up how he helped out WCW back in the day and gave his condolences for his family and that that everyone in AEW will miss him Brother

– Backstage, Lexy Nair is suddenly interrupted by “Timeless” Toni Storm, who hopes that Alex Windsor takes the ROH World Championship from Athena before hoping that she signs on the dotted line for a match for the AEW World Women’s Championship.

– The Bang Bang Gang beat Big Bill & Bryan Keith to advance to the next round of the AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Tournament

– Anthony Bowens beats Max Caster

After the match Bowens continues to beat down Caster, until Billy Gunn pulls him off

– The Outrunners, Tomohiro Ishii & Hologram win the $400K 8-man tag match

– The Triangle of Madness beat Rachel Ellering, Laynie Luck, & Mazzerati

– Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Title is made official for Thursday Night Collision

– Kip Sabian & Nick Wayne beats Angelico & AR Fox

– Athena beats Alex Windsor to retain the ROH Women’s Title

After the match Athena & Billie Starkz beat down Windsor, but Timeless Toni Storm makes the save