WWE SmackDown returns tonight from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

Scheduled is Cody Rhodes addressing his WrestleMania rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, The Wyatt Sicks vs. Rey Fenix & Anrade for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez, tributes to Hulk Hogan, as well as appearances by Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 25, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 7/25/25

Hulk Hogan Tribute Cold Open

We get a cold open straight inside the arena, where we see the entire roster and a lot of the crew standing on the stage in front of the big screen, which has a tribute graphic in memory of Hulk Hogan. Paul “Triple H” Levesque says a few words and then they do a ten bell salute.

From there, we go into an extended video package, narrated by Levesque, that covers the entire life and journey into pro wrestling and WWE, as well as his venture into WCW to create the nWo, before returning “home” in 2002 of Terry Bollea. Classy all the way.

Logan Paul, Jelly Roll Have Words & Get Physical

A commercial break allows the mood to reset, and we return to Logan Paul making his way out to officially get this week’s show off-and-running. He taunts the crowd a bit and then turns his attention to Jelly Roll.

Right on cue, some country music hits and out comes Jelly Roll with a big smile on his face and a microphone in his hand. Jelly Roll tells them to stop the music. He says the only thing Logan ever inspired was to inspire little assh*le kids to be assh*les.

Logan tells him this is imPaulsive TV and not shut up, to show some respect. The fans boo and Logan tells him that Jelly Roll is getting in the ring with a moment maker, Logan Paul and a giant like Drew McIntyre. While Orton gets to tag in Jelly Roll. He asks Jelly Roll who he thinks he is.

Roll tells him that he is the guy who will put him in a body bag. He tells Logan that he never had to struggle in his life. He had been a silver-spoon kid his whole life. He says he is not getting in the ring just for him but to represent every poor kid.

Every poor kid like him that had a dream who thought they would not make it and got picked on by high school jocks like Logan. He tells Logan that he is getting in the ring to bring light to the ring. He is there because he has been a WWE fan his entire life.

He says the WWE represented him, the WWE represented every single one of us. He tells Logan that they both know that Logan is as soft as Charmin and he knows that Logan is a punk ass b*tch. In comes Drew McIntyre from behind Logan and they both stand in from of Jelly Roll.

The fans chant “Randy” and Jelly Roll tells them that they made a big mistake if they think he came out alone here. He begins to sing ” I hear voices in my head” and out comes Randy Orton. As Orton is begin to speak, he hits Drew with a microphone and they both fight to the outside.

Drew with a right hand onto Orton and Drew gets back in the ring. Drew grabs Jelly Roll and he is about to hit him with a right hand but he stops and looks at Logan Paul. Jelly Roll is down on the mat and Logan Paul with forearms to the face but Orton gets to his feet.

He drags Drew to the outside and through him into the barricade. That distracts Logan as Jelly Roll gets up and he hits Logan with right hands followed by a shoulder tackle. Logan gets back up and he kicks Jelly Roll. Logan goes for a right hand, Jelly Roll ducks and Jelly Roll with a Bossman Slam. Orton gets in the ring as he and Orton celebrate in the ring.

Rey Fenix & Andrade Are Money

A video package airs showing Rey Fenix and Andrade as a team now. It’s a slick well-produced package with a lot of closed-captioned Spanish talking. The duo challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships later in the show this evening.

Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss had made her way to the ring accompanied by Charlotte Flair. We’re back live inside the arena, and with Bliss in the ring, we hear the entrance tune for her opponent. This brings out Roxanne Perez, who comes out accompanied by the other half of the women’s tag champs, Raquel Rodriguez.

Both women go for roll up covers but they each kick out. Perez with a slap to the face but Alexa grabs her and slams her onto the mat. Perez to the outside and Bliss lands a spinning cannonball onto Perez on the outside. Raquel gets in Alexa’s face.

As she does, in comes Charlotte and they go face to face. The show heads to a break, and when it returns, we see Alexa with a dragon screw followed by a shoulder tackle. Alexa goes for Sister Abigail but Perez with a rake to the eyes.

That distracts the referee and Raquel hangs Alexa up on the second rope. Perez with a moon sault off the second rope as she goes for the cover but Alexa kicks out. Flair throws Raquel over the barricade and that distracts Perez. Alexa with a DDT and she climbs the top rope.

Alexa goes for Twisted Bliss but Raquel with a big boot onto Flair. That distracts Alexa. Raquel goes for a powerbomb but Alexa with a Twisted Bliss onto Raquel. Alexa begins bleeding from the nose. Alexa gets back into the ring, Perez rolls her up, grabs the ropes to ensure the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Jade Cargill. She tells Cathy that she is the Queen of the Ring and at SummerSlam, she will show everyone why she is a natural born Champion. Jade walks away and in comes Chelsea Green. She tells Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to secure the area and get her coffee.

They walk away and Chelsea tells Cathy that she got screwed out of SummerSlam and it should not be Jade. In comes Jade behind her and Chelsea calls her stupid and slow. Cathy points behind Chelsea and Chelsea realizes that she is behind her.

She turns around and tells her “Hi” but Jade hits her with a right hand. She lifts Chelsea on her shoulders in a fireman’s position and she walks through gorilla and onto the stage. Chelsea runs away and Jade throws her into the ring.

There’s a referee in the ring and he calls for the bell. Jade with a pump kick and Chelsea falls to the outside of the ring. Out come Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. The show heads to a break. When we return, we see Jade with a fall away slam followed by a splash in the corner.

Jade with a chokeslam as Fyre gets on the ring apron. That distracts Jade and Chelsea slams Jade down onto the mat. She goes for the cover but Jade kicks out. Chelsea goes for the Unpretty Her but Jade gets out of it. She pushes Chelsea onto the ropes and lands Jaded for the win.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

Once the match wraps up between Cargill and Green, we see Alba Fyre and Piper Niven get in the ring. Fyre with a super kick as she and Niven begin hitting Jade with right hands. Tiffany Stratton’s music hits and out she comes. Tiffany with right hands and she throws Fyre to the outside of the ring.

Tiffany and Jade look at each other and double drop kick Niven to the outside. Jade grabs Tiffany’s World title and Tiffany asks for it. Tiffany grabs it but Jade pulls it back. She lets go and leaves the ring as Tiffany raises it up high.

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Backstage

Backstage, we see Alexa Bliss has a bloody nose. Flair tells her she is sorry what happened to her nose but this can’t happen at SummerSlam. Alexa apologizes and Flair tells her that they are partners but maybe after SummerSlam they can be friends. She taps Alexa on the head and leaves.

Cody Rhodes Pays Homage To Hulk Hogan, Addresses John Cena

The show returns to more classic footage honoring Hulk Hogan. Inside the arena, Cody Rhodes’ theme hits. As “The American Nightmare” comes to the ring, we are shown footage from last week’s show where there was the contract signing for the WWE Championship match for SummerSlam.

In the ring, Cody soaks in the crowd chanting his name. He begins and says yesterday, WWE and pro wrestling lost one of its giants in Hulk Hogan. And emotions, feelings regarding it are complicated but what is not complicated are his accomplishments and contributions to WWE, wrestling, entertainment as a whole.

They are staggering and indisputable. AS someone who gets to stand in the ring and say he is a WWE superstar, he was the original and he wants to take a moment and say “Thank you Hulk Hogan”. Rhodes says there are street fights and then there is what is going to happen at SummerSlam.

We are not talking about virtue, victory, we are talking about violence. Because that is what virtue demands. Sometimes doing the right thing doesn’t mean doing the right thing. He says the tricky thing is that he does not want to wrestle this John Cena.

He does not want to fight a guy who didn’t even want the match in the first place. He doesn’t want to fight the guy who is counting the days until he is out the door, he wants to fight the real John Cena. Because if he is going to stand there and own it, he has to know that he can go through the best.

He says that the title that Cena has is the biggest in the business. He says if this is Cena’s last SummerSlam, he wants him to come out like it is his first. To come out talking to Stu, with the title properly on him. They’ll have the hustle and the loyalty but they can beat the respect out of each other.

Fans chant and sing Cody’s name. He stands on the second rope and poses for the crowd. He tells them that the reason for wanting that fight against the real John Cena is because he needs to know that this story that they have all been part of is not just fantasy, not just legacy.

Rhodes needs to know that it meant something, that it was real and the only person who has the answer to that question is John Cena. He tells Cena that he will see him next week. He drops the microphone as his music plays. The segment wraps up there.