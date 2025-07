– Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s U.S. title is set for next week’s WWE SmackDown. Kiana James, who returned on SmackDown this week, is now aligned with Giulia.

– Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest is also set for next week’s WWE SummerSlam “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown.

